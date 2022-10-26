(Bloomberg) -- Shamrock Capital Advisors, an investment firm focused on companies in the media and entertainment sectors, has agreed to sell a minority stake to Bonaccord Capital Partners and RidgeLake Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Los Angeles-based firm, led by President Stephen Royer, has about $4 billion under management and more than 20 investment professionals, according its website. Shamrock operates a growth fund investing in middle-market companies, as well as one that invests in entertainment content.

Representatives for Shamrock declined to comment, as did Ajay Chitkara, Bonaccord’s managing partner. Representatives for RidgeLake didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Shamrock was spun out of the late Roy E. Disney’s family office in 2010, and has invested in the Harlem Globetrotters, FanDuel and part of singer Taylor Swift’s music catalog.

Founders of alternative asset-management firms have increasingly turned to minority-stake deals as a way to obtain liquidity. Bonaccord has acquired stakes in firms including VMG Partners and Monroe Capital, while RidgeLake -- a partnership between PA Capital and Ottawa Avenue Private Capital -- has struck deals with Gauge Capital and Sentinel Capital Partners.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.