(Bloomberg) -- Nearly one in five Americans believe that pop singer Taylor Swift is part of a secret government effort to help Joe Biden win the presidential election, a new poll says.

That finding comes from a Monmouth University poll of 902 US adults conducted over the past week, as Swift’s appearance at the Super Bowl to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs brought the conspiracy theory to a fever pitch.

The unsubstantiated theory, propelled by social media and credulous coverage on conservative news networks, holds that the Pentagon is using Swift as a weapon in a psychological warfare campaign. By engineering a romance between the singer and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the theory goes, the government is attempting to boost Swift’s popularity to give her eventual endorsement of Biden greater impact.

Not surprisingly, the theory holds greater sway with Republicans. Nearly a third of Republicans believe it, while only 6% of Democrats do.

The result is all the more striking because more Democrats than Republicans say they’ve heard the theory, a testament to how widespread it’s become.

But the poll shows just how receptive the populace is to election disinformation, with 42% of those who say they believe the conspiracy theory insisting they had never heard of it before pollsters asked them.

Republicans are somewhat less likely than Democrats to say they’re fans of Swift’s music, but even less so to call themselves a “Swiftie.”

More than two-thirds of Americans say they approve of Swift encouraging her fans to vote in the upcoming election, including 88% of Democrats and 42% of Republicans.

The poll, conducted Feb. 8 to 12, has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.1 percentage points.

