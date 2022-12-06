(Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers have raised concerns with Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. about its business practices, citing pre-sale issues with Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras tour.

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone and others requested a briefing regarding the company’s processes for ticketing for Eras and other recent major tours with similar issues.

Lawmakers also requested a list of actions Ticketmaster has taken to ensure all customers can better access live entertainment.

The pre-sale process was widely criticized, including by Swift herself. The musician said it “pisses me off” that those who did secure tickets felt “like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

