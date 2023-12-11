(Bloomberg) -- Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert film is among the nominees in a new category for the Golden Globe Awards designed to recognize movies that are loved by both fans and critics.

The eight nominees for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement each have at least $150 million in ticket sales, the organizers of the awards announced Monday. The ceremony will be held Jan. 7 and aired live on CBS.

Awards shows, including the Oscars, have wrestled with the fact that winning films tend to be artier pictures — seen by few people. Last year’s respective Golden Globe winners for drama and comedy, The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin, didn’t even gross $100 million combined in theaters. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has generated nearly $250 million.

Still, this is likely to be an awards season when popular films break through. The year’s highest-grossing movie, Barbie, leads films with nine Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy. Oppenheimer, about the pioneering nuclear scientist, is in second place with eight, including best drama. Barbie, from Warner Bros., has generated $1.44 billion in ticket sales, while Universal Pictures’ Oppenheimer has taken in $951 million.

The Golden Globes are under the new management after a scandal over the group’s lack of diversity led to a boycott by Hollywood stars and NBC’s decision to drop the event. This is the first year the ceremony is owned by a joint venture controlled by media mogul Jay Penske and investor Todd Boehly.

