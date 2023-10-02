(Bloomberg) -- The amount of money bet on National Football League player Travis Kelce via DraftKings Inc. more than doubled over the weekend after rumors he’s dating pop star Taylor Swift.

The dollar value bet on Kelce’s performance on Sunday was twice his two prior games combined, according to an emailed statement from DraftKings. Rumors emerged that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was dating Swift before his first regular season game.

The most popular Kelce prop bets on Sunday by handle, or amount of money wagered, were longest reception — the distance of the longest successful pass — or scoring a touch down, DraftKings said.

The betting boost is just the latest illustration of the almost instantaneous and broad impact that Swift regularly has on consumption. She helped to drive US economic growth in the third quarter.

Her presence doubled ticket sales for the Chief’s Sunday game against the New York Jets, while last week, when Swift went to the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears, NFL ratings soared to 24.3 million viewers and drew a stronger female audience. Kelce’s jersey sales shot up by nearly 400%. A film of Swift’s recent Eras concert tour recently moved AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. share price.

The NFL is capitalizing on Swift’s attendance. It changed the banner of its page on X, formerly known as Twitter, to show her cheering at a game, and its Instagram Inc. page biography said “chiefs are 2-0 as swifties” on Monday.

She brought celebrity friends Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman to Met Life Stadium on Sunday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.