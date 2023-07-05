(Bloomberg) -- Hordes of Taylor Swift fans clamored for tickets to the singer’s six Singapore shows on Wednesday, with the ticketing website suggesting more than a million people were in the online queue.

Fans across Asia took to Twitter to complain about issues logging on to Ticketmaster’s website as they rushed to snag tickets to the only Southeast Asian dates of the pop star’s Eras world tour.

Those who tried to log in before the presale kicked off at noon were put into a holding room before being allocated queue numbers, which quickly spiraled to six figures. It’s not known how many people were using multiple devices or browser tabs.

Singaporean fan Naila Nadeem, 23, snagged four tickets for Swift’s first show on March 2 after queuing on the Ticketmaster site for more than an hour. “It was the most stressful ticketing experience ever,” she said. The pre-sale tickets were marked as sold out at around 3 p.m.

United Overseas Bank Ltd. cardholders in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam were given access to Wednesday’s presale 48 hours ahead of the general public. Daily average credit card applications across these markets jumped 45% in the week Swift announced her concert dates, compared with earlier in June, UOB said in response to queries from Bloomberg News earlier.

The American singer recently doubled her three-night stint in Singapore to six dates, matching British rock band Coldplay, who will perform in the city-state next year. The general ticket sale begins at noon on Friday.

