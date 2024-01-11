(Bloomberg) -- Taylor Wimpey Plc is the latest homebuilder to hint at optimism in Britain’s housing market after selling more homes than expected last year.

The homebuilder sold 10,848 homes in 2023, according to a statement Thursday, beating a previous guidance of as many as 10,500 for the year but still below the 14,154 completions in 2022.

The developer said it expects full-year operating profit to be at the top end of its guidance range of as high as £470 million ($600 million), noting “good levels” of inquiries so far this year.

“Looking ahead, it is encouraging to see a reduction in mortgage rates,” Chief Executive Officer Jennie Daly said in the statement. “We remain confident in the attractive medium and long term fundamentals of the sector.”

UK homebuilders endured a tough 2023 as stubbornly high mortgage rates sapped demand for new homes. But with some betting the Bank of England may now be at the tail end of a cycle that saw the sharpest series of rate increases in three decades, home loan costs are slowly declining.

That’s improved the outlook for Taylor Wimpey, which said its overall average selling price increased by about 3.5% last year to £324,000. The boost comes a day after rival Persimmon Plc said its weekly net sales rate jumped year-on-year in the final quarter of 2023.

Taylor Wimpey continued to see inflation moderate in the second half of 2023, while its full-year cancellation rate of 18% remained unchanged from 2022.

Still, Britain’s developers are under pressure from a year of lower sales. Scottish builder Stewart Milne Group this week announced it has gone into administration with the immediate loss of more than 200 jobs.

Taylor Wimpey warned that the outlook for UK housing remains uncertain, and said approvals for new land buying were “significantly lower” in 2023, citing ongoing delays in the planning system. The company said its weekly net private reservation rate dropped to 0.62 in 2023, from 0.68 in the year prior.

“In the short term the market remains uncertain and the planning backdrop extremely challenging,” Daly said in the statement.

