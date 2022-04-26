(Bloomberg) -- The cost of labor and materials to build houses in the U.K. is rising rapidly but its still no match for the country’s runaway house price growth.

That’s the view of Taylor Wimpey Plc, the country’s fourth largest housebuilder, which reported Tuesday that sales since the start of the year are in line with the same period in 2021 when demand was stoked by a property sales tax holiday. The company has an order book valued at about 2.97 billion pounds ($3.8 billion), up from 2.8 billion pounds a year earlier.

“We continue to see healthy levels of house price growth reflecting the strength of the market, that are offsetting labor and material cost inflation,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Asking prices for U.K. homes hit a record in April, Rightmove Plc said Monday. That’s because a chronic shortage of homes available to buy has more than offset the impact of back-to-back interest rate rises and the squeeze on household budgets caused by soaring energy bills, supply chain disruption and tax increases.

