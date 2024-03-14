(Bloomberg) -- Taylors Wines foresees challenges in rebuilding its brand in China, but the Australian vintner is ready to re-enter the market over the next two to three months once punitive tariffs come to an end.

The dominant market share that Australian companies once occupied in China has been taken up by French and Chilean winemakers since levies were introduced in early 2021, according to Taylors Managing Director Mitchell Taylor.

“We realize we’ve got to do a lot of hard work,” he said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Thursday. “A lot of visits and a lot of shoe leather will be required to really rebuild and reintroduce our new vintages to the market. The good thing has been that people still remember our brand.”

Australia’s largest winemaker Treasure Wine Estates Ltd. said on Tuesday that Beijing had released an interim draft determination outlining the removal of tariffs, and that a final decision would be made in the “coming weeks.” China hasn’t officially said when the report would be released.

The nation’s wine trade with China was worth more than A$1 billion ($662 million) in 2018-19 and 2019-20 before the tariffs, which were as high as 218% in some cases. Relations between the two countries have improved recently and other levies, including on barley, have been removed by Beijing.

“We’ve managed to look at other markets within the Asian region but we’ve been really waiting for this decision,” said Taylor. “It will be great to have our premium cabernet sauvignons and shirazs back in the market, but it will take quite some time to readjust.”

--With assistance from Ben Westcott, Annabelle Droulers and Haidi Lun.

