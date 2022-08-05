TC Energy announces deal to build pipeline in Mexico

Are you looking for a stock?

    TC Energy Corp. announced a strategic alliance with Mexico’s state-owned utility company Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) with a focus on creating natural gas infrastructure in Mexico.

    In a press release Thursday, the Canadian-based TC Energy said one of the joint projects includes developing and constructing the TGNH Southeast Gateway Pipeline for US$4.5 billion, which will supply natural gas to central and south regions of Mexico.

    The offline pipeline will span 715-kilometer and TC Energy anticipates the project to be finished by mid-2025.

    This deal comes over three years after TC Energy dropped Canada from its name, with the business previously called TransCanada Corp.

    Some analysts suggested this was a strategic move for the Calgary-based energy infrastructure company to distance itself from Canada. (do we have something to hyperlink to saying this?)

    $1.8B SHARE DEAL

    To help fund the deal, TC Energy is raising $1.8 billion in a bought-deal offering of 28.4 million common shares at a price of $63.50 apiece.

    In a press release, TC Energy said the proceeds of the bought-deal offering will be used to help fund costs with the Southeast Gateway Pipeline, but could also be used to reduce debt or for short-term investments.

    At 10:05 a.m. EDT on Friday, shares were down 4.68 per cent, at $62.56.