TC Energy has restarted compressor stations that were shut down this week due to wildfires in Alberta, and is ramping up other affected gas operations.

The company said Friday that employees and families who were evacuated from the Edson, Alta., area on June 9 are returning home. It said operations are now starting up again at the affected compressor stations on its NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) System.

“As part of the return to the Edson area, we have been able to complete the safe and controlled restart of compressor units at all locations that were shut down due to wildfire precautions,” the company said in a written statement.

“Plans will be developed for a safe return to service of our gas storage facility over the coming days.”

The company said it is continuing to support wildfire response in the region and working with local authorities on the matter.

The 24,631-kilometre NOVA pipeline system connects most of western Canada’s natural gas to market, according to the company’s website.

TC Energy had previously shut down three compressor stations in May as a precaution due to the wildfires raging in Alberta.