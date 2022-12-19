{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    3h ago

    TC Energy says cold weather could slow recovery of oil from Keystone pipeline leak

    The Canadian Press

    TC Energy could face additional liability on this spill: Energy law professor

    TC Energy Inc. says upcoming cold weather has the potential to slow the recovery of the oil spilled from its Keystone pipeline leak in Kansas.

    The company says it has recovered an estimated 7,233 barrels of oil from a creek as of 5 p.m. CT on Sunday.

    The Keystone pipeline suffered the worst leak in its history when about 14,000 barrels of oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kan., on Dec. 7.

    The company says the affected segment of the pipeline remains isolated as investigation, recovery, repair and remediation efforts continue.

    TC Energy restarted last week the section of the Keystone pipeline that was unaffected by the leak.

    The restarted segment of pipeline extends from Hardisty, Alta., to Patoka, Ill. 