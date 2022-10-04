Are you looking for a stock?

    1h ago

    TC Energy spending $146M to build solar power project in Alberta

    The Canadian Press

    Josef Schachter discusses TC Energy

    TC Energy Corp. says it is spending $146 million to build its first Canadian solar power project.

    The company says the Saddlebrook solar project will be located near Aldersyde, Alta., south of Calgary.

    It will have the capacity to generate 81 megawatts, enough energy to power 20,000 homes annually. 

    TC Energy says it has obtained all regulatory approvals and permits and construction is expected to be finished next year. 

    During the construction phase, the company says the project will involve about 140 workers. 

    Two full-time TC Energy employees will work at the facility once it is in operation.