TC Energy to sell 40% stake in Columbia Gas & Columbia Gulf for $5.2B

TC Energy Corp. has agreed to sell 40 per cent of its stake in two pipelines, Columbia Gas Transmission LLC. and Columbia Gulf Transmission LLC., for $5.2 billion.

The sale is being made to private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners in a deal that is valued to bring in 10.5 times TC Energy’s earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA) multiples, TC Energy said in a Monday press release.

The two pipelines are responsible for supplying 20 per cent of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in the U.S. and cover 24,140 kilometers of North America’s natural gas network, and the company said their partial sale serves TC Energy’s divestiture goals.

"Today’s announcement represents a major milestone in achieving our 2023 strategic priorities,” François Poirier, president and chief executive officer of TC Energy, said in the release.

TC Energy has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, and has set a target to reach net zero emissions by 2050, according to its website.

To do so, TC Energy is focused on five key areas, which include modernizing existing systems, decarbonizing energy consumption, investing in low energy infrastructure, leveraging carbon credits and offsets as well as looking to drive digital solutions.

“To date, we have advanced our deleveraging goals by delivering on our $5+ billion asset divestiture program ahead of our year-end target, while maximizing the value of our assets and safely executing major projects, such as Coastal GasLink and Southeast Gateway,” Poirier said.

“This, and future partnerships, across our portfolio will strengthen our ability to enable the energy transition while enhancing balance sheet strength.”

Future maintenance, safety and sanctioned growth of both Columbia Gas’ and Columbia Gulf’s assets will be jointly managed by TC Energy and Global Infrastructure Partners.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.