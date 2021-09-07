One of Canadian National Railway Co.'s top shareholders has retained an advisory firm to gear up for a possible proxy fight after the railroad operator's proposed voting trust to acquire Kansas City Southern (KCS) was rejected by a key U.S. regulator.

U.K.-based hedge fund TCI Fund Management Ltd. said Tuesday it hired Kingsdale Advisors, a strategic shareholder advisory and communications firm that was retained by Bill Ackman in 2012 for his proxy battle against Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., for a potential activist campaign against Montreal-based CN.

In addition to reiterating a call to replace CN Rail Chief Executive Officer JJ Ruest with industry veteran Jim Vena, TCI Partner and Co-Founder Chris Hohn criticized CN Rail's board composition and said that he expects to requisition a special shareholders’ meeting where he will nominate at least five new directors.

"It is shocking to us that there is currently no-one on the [CN] board who has had any meaningful outside involvement, background or training in the railroad industry," Hohn said in a statement. "The bid for KCS exposed a basic misunderstanding of the industry and the regulatory environment. The CN board must therefore take full responsibility for its egregious failure of oversight in sanctioning the bid."

A representative from CN Rail wasn't immediately available for comment.

Last month, TCI disclosed it increased its investment in CN Rail to 5.2 per cent - valued at US$4 billion - ahead of a key ruling from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board that determined CN's proposed voting trust tied to a US$30-billion takeover of KCS wasn't in the public interest. TCI is also a major shareholder in CP Rail, with an 8.2 per cent stake in that company.

On Saturday, KCS said its board has engaged with CP Rail on its US$27-billion offer that "could reasonably be expected to lead to a 'Company Superior Proposal'" as defined by its merger agreement with CN Rail.

CP Rail has given KCS until Sept. 12 to make a decision on its offer, while KCS adjourned a shareholder meeting to Sept. 24 to vote on the offer that its board deems to be superior.