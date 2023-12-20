(Bloomberg) -- A handful of large investors are betting on New Zealand’s sovereign debt to outperform in an environment where falling interest rates set off a global bond rally.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s hawkish rhetoric is keeping the nation’s bond yields high, while paving the way for stronger catch-up gains when a policy pivot happens, according to Newton Investment Management and The TCW Group Inc.

“We may not buy Treasuries, we may buy more New Zealand bonds instead given the yield differential,” said Jon Day, a manager at Newton, which oversees the equivalent of over $105 billion. But, New Zealand bonds will also rally “because the chances are NZ yields will track Treasury yields down,” he said.

The RBNZ has ruled out any interest rate reduction until 2025 to contain inflation, helping to keep yields on the nation’s debt the highest in the Group-of-10 space. That’s a marked contrast to the Federal Reserve, which set off a rally in Treasuries last week when it signaled 75 basis points of cuts for next year.

The BNY Mellon Global Bond Fund, which Day manages, holds 10% of its assets in New Zealand debt, according to the latest update dated Oct. 31 — a weighting that’s second only to US securities.

New Zealand’s bonds have returned 3.9% this year, the second-worst performer among developed-market notes. However, the yields on its 10-year debt is higher than those of its G-10 peers.

For TCW, New Zealand’s two-year notes look cheap considering that their yields are about 60 basis points above their US peers, when the two economies’ policy rates are around the same level.

“One reason for this relative cheapness is that New Zealand policy rates are expected to stay higher for longer than the US which seems like an unlikely scenario,” said Jamie Patton, co-head of global rates at TCW, a Los Angeles-based investment firm with oversees more than $200 billion.

While RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has said policymakers have no plans to lower borrowing costs anytime soon, traders are pricing in four rate cuts for 2024 after the latest data showed New Zealand’s economy unexpectedly shrank last quarter.

Higher yields have also attracted foreign investors to New Zealand debt, after RBNZ rate hikes restored the bonds’ traditional premium over Treasuries. Foreign ownership of New Zealand securities stand at 60.5%, near the seven-year high of 63.8% reached in June.

Some other investors are more cautious, although they still expect New Zealand bonds to track a global rally as easing inflation in developed economies reinforces the case for rate cuts.

“It’s too early to say the RBNZ is going into the accommodative stance in monetary policy,” said Akira Takei, a Tokyo-based fund manager at Asset Management One, which oversees $470 billion. “But, that said, it won’t take much time before they go into that territory. Germany, Italy and Spain are doing well. The positive tone will spread into other regions, including New Zealand.”

