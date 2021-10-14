TD Bank chief sees room to expand U.S. retail footprint

The head of Toronto-Dominion Bank’s U.S. operations says the lender is looking at ways to expand beyond its East Coast retail network.

The bank looks at every opportunity to expand in the U.S. through organic growth or acquisition and will consider them all as they become available, Greg Braca said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

“We’ve just got tremendous room to run across every line of business we have -- not only in footprint from Maine to Florida -- but really across the U.S. in some of our commercial and wholesale businesses,” Braca said. “Many of our commercial and corporate banking businesses, as we face off with the Street, we actually think have a terrific chance, not just to move with the market, but to take share as well.”

Braca is chief executive officer of TD Bank, the U.S. arm of Canada’s Toronto-Dominion. He said that lending growth from U.S. businesses may remain challenged as loans from government stimulus programs are forgiven.