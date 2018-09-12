Toronto-Dominion Bank has temporarily closed some of its locations in the Carolinas as Hurricane Florence approaches the U.S. east coast.

The bank confirmed in a statement to BNN Bloomberg it has closed 14 of 61 branches in South Carolina and two of its 14 locations in North Carolina as of noon Tuesday.

“We will reopen these stores once we complete our post-hurricane assessment and determine that it's safe for our employees and customers to return,” the statement read.

“At this time, our other stores in the Carolinas will remain open for normal business hours. The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority.”

The Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall in the Carolinas tomorrow or Friday, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

TD said it will continue to monitor the path and severity of the hurricane and keep their employees informed. The bank also said it plans to offer assistance programs to employees and customers impacted by the storm.