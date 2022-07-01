TD bank explores takeover of U.S. brokerage Cowen

Toronto-Dominion Bank, the Canadian bank that’s been expanding through acquisitions, is weighing a deal for the brokerage firm Cowen Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

The Toronto-based lender is working with advisers to study a possible transaction for Cowen, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t public. No final decision has been made and Toronto-Dominion could opt against pursuing a deal, the people said

Cowen’s shares have declined by about a third this year, valuing the New York-based firm at about US$668 million. The shares, which rose 1.5 per cent to US$24.04 on Friday, jumped as much as 19 per cent after the close of regular trading.

Representatives for Toronto-Dominion and Cowen couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

A transaction would extend the reach of Toronto-Dominion’s investment banking arm, TD Securities, deeper into equity and debt offerings as well as research. Toronto-Dominion, one of Canada’s biggest lenders, has been aggressively looking to grow via acquisitions, agreeing to buy First Horizon Corp. in February for about US$13.4 billion.

That deal was Toronto-Dominion’s largest takeover ever and Chief Executive Officer Bharat Masrani’s boldest move since taking the reins in 2014. Masrani has been saying for over a year that the lender would consider putting its extra capital to work in a significant US deal if the right opportunity came along.

Cowen, which went public in 2006, saw its net income soar 38 per cent year-over-year to US$289 million in 2020 amid a record year for initial public offerings. In the past 12 months, it’s acted as a bookrunner on 55 IPOs, serving as the lead adviser on five of the listings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

US bank mergers have been accelerating in recent years, as lenders turn to consolidation to cut costs and add scale to better compete with giants such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp., which have been using their heft to invest heavily in technology as people and businesses increasingly bank online. Activity has slowed in recent months, as the industry grapples with how inflation and recession fears may affect customers.