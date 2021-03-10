Toronto-Dominion Bank plans to give workers up to eight hours of paid time off for coronavirus vaccinations.

Workers will receive as many as four hours of paid time off for the vaccine and as many as four additional hours if a second dose is required, according to a memo from Kenn Lalonde, executive vice president of human resources.

“As vaccinations begin to accelerate, I’m encouraged by news around the world on the positive impact they are already having,” Lalonde said Tuesday in the memo. “We want to provide those who choose to get vaccinated with the time off to be vaccinated when the time comes.”

Most Toronto-Dominion employees who are working remotely will continue to do so “likely into the summer or potentially even longer,” he said. Select teams have been allowed to return to offices to meet clients and customers, while adhering to strict health and safety protocols, he said.

Toronto-Dominion shares rose 0.7 per cent to $81.39 at 9:58 a.m. in Toronto. The shares have gained 13 per cent this year, matching the advance of the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.