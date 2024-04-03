{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Apr 3, 2024

    TD Bank, Google sign multi-year 'strategic relationship'

    Ben Cousins, BNN Bloomberg

    TD Bank, CIBC beat Q1 EPS expectations

    TD Bank and Google Cloud have agreed to a “multi-year strategic relationship” that will allow the bank to take advantage of Google’s infrastructure.

    The companies say the deal, announced Wednesday with undisclosed terms, will see Google work with TD on app development and allow the bank to make changes to its products to meet customers’ needs.

    “Our technology strategy is helping us deliver personalized and connected experiences for our customers,” Greg Keeley, senior executive vice president of platforms and technology at TD Bank, said in a news release Wednesday.

    "Together with Google Cloud, we are positioned well to continue to evolve our services, and help power new and innovative banking experiences."

    The deal will also give TD access to Google’s “global network of engineers” to take advantage of Google Cloud and develop new products.

    TD and Google Cloud have an existing relationship, as TDSAT, a Chicago-based subsidiary of the bank, has been using Google Cloud for the modelling of its fixed-income markets.