Signa May File for Insolvency on Tuesday, Der Standard Says
A unit of Signa Prime Selection AG filed for insolvency in a Berlin court on Friday, Der Spiegel said, citing a request submitted by the company.
Dubai will spend 18 billion dirhams ($5 billion) on building a new metro line as the Middle East’s premier business and tourism hub looks to expands its public transport system amid a surge in the city’s population.
The majority of Canadians view their home as being part of their investment strategy, but recent declines in prices have some reconsidering that approach.
A new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) finds more seniors are choosing to age in their homes longer before downsizing or renting.
The number of new housing starts in Sweden this year fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, as building activity grinds to a near-halt following a decline in home prices and increasing borrowing costs.
TD Economics says it expects Canadian home prices will fall even further than its previous forecasts for the third quarter and into early 2024.
An economic and financial outlook report published Tuesday raised the potential for Canada to experience “an even bigger” correction in home prices. The TD economists who authored the report said they are now forecasting a 10 per cent drop in home prices, up from the five per cent drop they had expected in September.
“We've had to magnify that drop to around 10 per cent,” the report said.
“There are two main culprits underpinning this change. The first is our upgraded bond yield forecast. The second is the larger-than-anticipated loosening in B.C.'s and Ontario's housing markets.”
The authors noted that the rest of Canada experiences different market conditions than Ontario and B.C., and other regions have “benefited from tighter markets and better affordability” when it comes to housing.
Ontario’s sales-to-new-listings ratio fell to 39 per cent in October from 63 per cent in May, the report said, attributing the falling ratio to a “sudden surge in supply.”
The authors noted that population growth cushions the downside potential on average home prices.
Despite the downward revision in average home price expectations, the economists said “perspective is warranted.”
Although a 10 per cent decline is sharper than the previous prediction, the report noted that even after that decrease, average home prices would still be 15 per cent higher than they were before the pandemic.
In October, a report from RATESDOTCA said the average home price in Canada was $757,600.