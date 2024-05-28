(Bloomberg) -- TD Securities hired former Barclays Plc veteran Daniel Kerstein to lead its structuring solutions and shareholder advisory practice.

Kerstein, who’s based in New York, is joining as a managing director on the firm’s mergers-and-acquisitions team, according to memo to staff sent by global investment-banking co-heads Parker Weil and Geoff Bertram.

His role is “designed to enhance our M&A effort supporting and building C-suite and board-level strategic dialogue,” Weil and Bertram wrote. Kerstein will focus on the areas of “highest strategic concern for corporates, such as portfolio optimization, share price drivers, shareholder advisory, and raid and activism defense.”

Kerstein, who left Barclays last year after roughly two decades at the bank and its predecessor Lehman Brothers, previously held roles including global head of activist defense and ESG advisory.

He has worked on transactions including the spinoffs of Kraft Foods and Philip Morris International, and the activist defense and spinoff of Constellation Energy from Exelon Corp., according to the memo.

A representative for TD Securities, a unit of Toronto-Dominion Bank, declined to comment.

