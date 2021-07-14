TD Securities is hiring Susana Mendoza, a former director at Credit Suisse Group AG, to lead its business targeting private sales of shares.

Mendoza, who was at Credit Suisse for about 11 years, is joining the firm’s equity capital markets team in August as managing director for equity private placements, a new role. She’ll be based in New York.

“We’re thrilled to have Susana lead and grow a business that will be a key building block in our strategy to deliver end-to-end solutions for our North American clients,” Sante Corona, executive managing director and head of equity capital markets for TD Securities, said in an emailed statement. “Susana has led an accomplished career in investment banking covering clients across the U.S., Latin America and Europe.”

At Credit Suisse, Mendoza was most recently an investment banking director focused on private placements, according to her LinkedIn profile. She didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Several other director-level employees have also left Credit Suisse in recent weeks including Hilary Peek, who’s joining JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s financial institutions group, and Joseph Gasparro, according to people familiar with the departures. He was head of content for the bank’s capital services group in the Americas.

A spokesman at Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Credit Suisse has faced a wave of exits after notching losses from its involvement with clients including Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital. Earlier this week, Bloomberg News reported that the Swiss bank lost three senior dealmakers to Royal Bank of Canada’s RBC Capital Markets: Kirk Kaludis, Owen Bittinger and Federico Acabbi.

TD Securities is the investment banking unit of Toronto-Dominion Bank.