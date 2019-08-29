TD Misses Expectations in Quarter When Bank Reins in Expenses

(Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank has started to get spending under control, though that wasn’t enough to help the company meet analysts’ expectations.

Expenses had been growing faster than revenue at the Toronto-based bank since the fourth quarter of 2018. The trend ended in the fiscal third quarter, with non-interest expenses rising 4.7% from a year earlier, less than the 6.1% increase in revenue. Earnings missed estimates by a penny.

Key Insights

Quarterly costs rose above C$5 billion ($3.8 billion) a year ago, in what Chief Financial Officer Riaz Ahmed said in May had been a “steady ramp-up” in spending on business growth, employees and initiatives that was beginning to “plateau.” Those costs reached C$5.37 billion, while revenue totaled a record C$10.5 billion.

Toronto-Dominion may have more bank branches in the U.S. than Canada, but the lender’s domestic business still generates more profit. Canadian banking posted a 2.2% increase in earnings to a record C$1.42 billion.

Toronto-Dominion’s 42% stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has helped lift earnings in the bank’s U.S. retail segment. TD Ameritrade added C$294 million, its second-best quarterly contribution in the 13 years of the bank’s investment in the discount brokerage.

The U.S. retail division has been a bright spot for a couple years, helped in part by net interest margins that have widened by more than 30 basis points since the start of 2017. That benefit appeared to be dissipating, with U.S. margins at 3.27% in the third quarter. Still, the division had a 13% increase in earnings to C$1.29 billion.

Market Reaction

Toronto-Dominion shares have risen 5.4% this year through Wednesday, compared with a 3.8% increase for the eight-company S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.

Get More

Third-quarter net income rose 4.6% to C$3.25 billion, or C$1.74 a share, from C$3.11 billion, or C$1.65, a year earlier. Adjusted per-share earnings totaled C$1.79, missing the C$1.80 average estimate of 13 analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Read more about Toronto-Dominion’s quarterly results here.

To contact the reporter on this story: Doug Alexander in Toronto at dalexander3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, ;David Scanlan at dscanlan@bloomberg.net, Daniel Taub, Steve Dickson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.