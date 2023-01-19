TD Bank Group says its head of Canadian business banking Paul Douglas is stepping back from daily operations into the newly created position of chair of the division.

It says Barbara Hooper, currently senior vice-president of treasury and enterprise strategy, will take over as group head of Canadian business banking after Douglas retires from the role on April 30.

TD chief executive Bharat Masrani said in an internal memo announcing the news that Douglas has led Canadian business banking since 2004 as part of a nearly 47-year career at TD.

He said Hooper, who will take on the transitional role of chief operating officer of the business banking division starting Feb. 6, has spent more than a decade in client-facing leadership positions with the wholesale bank as part of a more than 25-year career at TD.

TD also announced that chief financial officer Kelvin Tran and chief human resources officer Kenn Lalonde will take on additional responsibilities with more senior vice presidents reporting to them.

The bank had a major executive shakeup at the start of 2022 after Teri Currie, group head of Canadian personal banking, retired, with Michael Rhodes taking her place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2023.