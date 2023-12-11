(Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank tapped investment-banking co-head Tim Wiggan to run its wealth-management operation as part of changes prompted by the departure of the firm’s Canadian personal-banking chief.

Wiggan is taking the place of Ray Chun, who will run the Canadian personal-banking division after its previous head, Michael Rhodes, decided to leave for another organization, according to a statement Monday. The Toronto-based bank didn’t say where Rhodes is going.

Wiggan joined Toronto-Dominion in 2000 when it bought Newcrest Capital and also managed its large asset-management business for a number of years, before moving back to TD Securities in 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Tim has demonstrated his ability to grow both our wealth and capital-markets businesses and to develop long-term trusted relationships with our clients,” Toronto-Dominion Chief Executive Officer Bharat Masrani said in the statement.

The bank’s other co-head of investment banking is Larry Wieseneck, who joined as part Toronto-Dominion’s acquisition of Cowen Inc. earlier this year.

Read More: TD Misses Estimates on Job-Cuts Charge, Credit Provisions

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.