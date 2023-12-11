{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Dec 11, 2023

    TD shifts Wiggan to wealth unit as rhodes exit spurs shakeup

    Derek Decloet, Bloomberg News

    It's a mixed result to see such a discrepancy between TD, RBC and CIBC earnings: Thackray

    Toronto-Dominion Bank tapped investment-banking co-head Tim Wiggan to run its wealth-management operation as part of changes prompted by the departure of the firm’s Canadian personal-banking chief.  

    Wiggan is taking the place of Ray Chun, who will run the Canadian personal-banking division, taking over from Michael Rhodes, according to a statement Monday. Rhodes will become chief executive officer of Discover Financial Services, the Riverwoods, Illinois-based credit-card company said in a separate statement later Monday.

    Rhodes had been with Toronto-Dominion since 2011 and led its domestic personal-banking division since 2021, when he took over the high-profile role from Teri Currie, who had been seen as a potential CEO candidate until her retirement.   

    Wiggan joined Toronto-Dominion in 2000 when it bought Newcrest Capital and also managed its large asset-management business for a number of years, before moving back to TD Securities in 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.

    “Tim has demonstrated his ability to grow both our wealth and capital-markets businesses and to develop long-term trusted relationships with our clients,” Toronto-Dominion Chief Executive Officer Bharat Masrani said in the statement.

    The bank’s other co-head of investment banking is Larry Wieseneck, who joined as part Toronto-Dominion’s acquisition of Cowen Inc. earlier this year. 