TDB Bank Is Said to Arrange $1 Billion Syndicated Loan for Kenya

(Bloomberg) -- Kenya approached the Trade and Development Bank for a syndicated loan to pay off five-year Eurobonds maturing in 2019, according to a person familiar with the arrangement.

The government is said to target between $800 million and $1 billion and seeks a tenor of at least seven years, the person said. Kenya’s $750 million of Eurobonds mature in August. Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich didn’t answer calls or text messages seeking comment. A TDB spokesman declined to comment, saying the bank would issue a statement later Friday.

Unlike Eurobonds, syndicated loans are considered easier and quicker to arrange because the government requires neither a prospectus nor a roadshow, and has no obligation to disclose the terms to the public.

The TDB arranged five of nine syndicated loans to East Africa’s biggest economy since 2015, according to disclosures made in a Eurobond prospectus in February. The Treasury intends to raise 280 billion shillings ($2.73 billion) in external borrowing to financing its 2018-19 budget by issuing Eurobonds, a syndicated loan or green bonds.

Focus on Kenyan debt has intensified since it more than doubled in the past six years to 5.15 trillion shillings. The International Monetary Fund, which warns the borrowing has raised fiscal vulnerabilities and increased interest payments, revised Kenya’s risk of debt distress to moderate from low.

