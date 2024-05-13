TDR Is Said to Near Takeover of Italian Retailer Acqua & Sapone

(Bloomberg) -- TDR Capital is in exclusive discussions to buy Italian discount retailer Acqua & Sapone from US investment firm H.I.G. Capital, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The London-based private equity firm beat out competing bids from rivals CVC Capital Partners Plc and Clayton Dubilier & Rice, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Acqua & Sapone, which sells household and cosmetic products in around 800 retail locations across Italy, could be valued at as much as €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) in a sale, one of the people said.

Bidders, including TDR, have been mulling debt packages of around €800 million to help fund the buyout, Bloomberg reported in April. Financing is set to come in the form of bridge-to-bond financing, a package that’s intended to be replaced in future with high-yield bonds.

While discussions between H.I.G. and TDR are advanced, they could still falter, the people said. Spokespeople for TDR, CVC and CD&R declined to comment, while representatives for H.I.G. and Acqua & Sapone couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Milan-based Acqua & Sapone was founded in 1992 by the Barbarossa family, which retained a minority stake after selling the business to H.I.G. in 2021.

TDR is separately closing in on a deal to buy gas-station billionaire Zuber Issa’s stake in Asda as the private equity firm tightens its grip on one of Britain’s biggest supermarket chains, Bloomberg News reported last month.

--With assistance from Swetha Gopinath.

