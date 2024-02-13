Teal Linde, manager at Linde Equity Fund

FOCUS: North American mid, large cap stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

The S&P 500 Index has been hitting new all-time highs. Gross domestic product (GDP) and employment numbers are looking strong. Optimism is building that the economy dodged a recession. However, whether you look at the economy, consumers or employment, beneath the surface, cracks are showing. If we just look at the economy first, over the last year we have seen the widest dispersion between GDP and gross domestic income (GDI) in nearly 20 years. GDP represents aggregate spending on goods and services in the economy, but it doesn’t consider income, which is what GDI measures. So over the last year, we’ve seen GDP growth numbers that have averaged around three per cent, while GDI growth has been flat.

Now, if all you did was look at GDP numbers, you would get the impression that the economy is doing very well, but that's only because we have an economy that is living beyond its means. You see it with the government’s record-high deficit spending during a no-recession economy. You see it in consumers with record-high credit card balances, while their savings rate, as recently as December, is among the lowest seen in decades.

Looking further at the financial health of the consumer, according to a January Bankrate survey, only 44 per cent of Americans could come up with US$1,000 from their savings to pay for an emergency. As for employment, the strong jobs numbers, which are based on surveys of establishment payrolls, run counter to the household survey that indicates jobs were lost. These are not the signs of a resilient economy and consumer. The silver lining though is the lack of real spending ability by individuals will result in downward pressure on inflation.

TOP PICKS:

BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC. (OWL NYSE)

We have recently discovered a company that is an industry leader riding three secular waves in the investment world: the growth of private credit, the growing opportunity to capitalize on sale and lease back transactions with investment grade companies seeking to monetize their real estate assets; and the opening of alternative investments previously reserved for institutional investors. The company capitalizing on these three trends, and growing double digits on its top and bottom lines, is New York based Blue Owl Capital,

FIVE BELOW (FIVE NASD)

Five Below is attractive given its strong and differentiated business model, financial strength, and significant long-term growth opportunities, including the potential for 3,500-plus stores versus roughly 1,500 today. The company has a value merchandise strategy that drives consistent demand, a new store development payback period of roughly 12 months that has driven self-funded double digit annual increase in store count, and financials that are largely consistent and predictable. The company’s new ‘FIVE Beyond’ sections have expanded to approximately half of existing stores, where they sell items for more than US$5, which is contributing to rising margins.

TD BANK (TD TSX)

The fundamentals of the Canadian banking sector are finally starting to look a bit better. Based on their latest quarter, margins are stabilizing and modest expansion is anticipated this year as the banks are expected to achieve higher reinvestment yields on securities investments that are maturing or rolling off at previously lower rates. Their funding mix is starting to stabilize as the fleeing of deposits from low-interest rate accounts is abating, and they're originating new business taking into consideration today's higher rates, while giving themselves increased profit margins. Also, every bank has recorded restructuring charges in the last quarter, which for the banks, is their last quarter of the fiscal year. So they like to write off whatever they can in the last quarter to set the stage for a better new fiscal year, but the only bank that didn't do this is TD Bank. They recorded charges, but they're the only bank that also said they expect to record charges in the current year to beef up their risk management and AML controls in their U.S. operations. So TD didn't enjoy a pop in share price like the other banks following their results, but by 12 months from now, these additional charges ought to be in the rearview mirror allowing TD's stock to rise more like its peers.