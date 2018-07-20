{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    22h ago

    Teamsters conductors and engineers vote in favour of 4-year CP Rail agreement

    The Canadian Press

    CP Rail

    A Canadian Pacific Railway engine sits in a railyard in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada, Wednesday, July 18, 2007. , Bloomberg

    CALGARY - The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says members have voted about 65 per cent in favour of a four-year deal with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

    The agreement covers more than 3,000 conductors and locomotive engineers and addresses equity issues, improvements to work rules, benefits, and provides a nine per cent salary increase over the agreement set to run until the end of 2021.

    The vote follows a short strike by CP train crews last May.

    The Teamsters say fatigue was a major issue behind the strike and the new deal gives the option of a third 48-hour rest period a month and improved rest provisions for yard employees.

    CP Rail says the agreement provides certainty and stability for employees as well as for customers, shareholders, and the broader economy.

    The Teamsters say 25 workers of the Kootenay Valley Railway voted about 92 per cent in favour of a five-year agreement.