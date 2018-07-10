(Bloomberg) -- United Parcel Service Inc. and the Teamsters have agreed to an extension of their current labor contract, which expires at the end of July, to get more time to wrap up deals on 38 accords with locals, the union said.

The extension doesn’t have an end date, but negotiators are hoping to conclude all negotiations within two months. The economic issues for the new contract, which include a $4.15 raise over the five-year agreement, would be retroactive to Aug. 1, said Denis Taylor, co-chairman of the Teamsters National UPS Negotiating Committee, in a conference call with reporters.

Delivery drivers will make “just north” of $40 an hour after August 2022 under the new pact, which was reached on a tentative basis less than three weeks ago, he said.

