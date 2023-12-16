(Bloomberg) -- Union workers at Anheuser-Busch InBev overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike at the beverage-maker’s 12 US breweries, saying the company has delayed negotiating on a key contract issue.

Ninety-nine percent of Teamsters voted for walkouts at the world’s biggest brewer if a new contract isn’t secured by the time the current agreement expires at the end of February, the union said in a statement on Saturday.

It is calling for higher wages, better health and retirement benefits and job protections for its 5,000 AB InBev workers.

“If Anheuser-Busch’s executives can’t get their act together to negotiate an agreement that respects workers, we will see them out on the streets,” Teamsters president Sean M. O’Brien said.

Teamsters and the brewer, which makes Budweiser and Stella Artois, had reached a tentative agreement to end tiered health care and on the restoration of retiree health benefits, according to the statement.

But the union says the company “has delayed negotiating on important job security issues since mid-November, despite repeated requests.”

“Anheuser-Busch is aware of the Teamsters’ strike authorization vote, which is common during labor negotiations. We are committed to negotiating in good faith with the union to reach an agreement that recognizes and rewards the talent, commitment, and drive of our employees,” an AB InBev spokesperson said.

There are no dates currently set for negotiations, the union said.

The Teamsters vote comes amid a resurgence of labor activism in the US. Emboldened by tight labor markets and agitated by inflation and risks shouldered during the pandemic, unionized workers have notched a series of victories, including at Detroit’s Big Three automakers.

