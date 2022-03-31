(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of protesters clashed with police outside Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s private residence on the outskirts of Colombo, yelling slogans against surging inflation and hourslong power cuts that have been imposed upon citizens due to an escalating foreign-exchange crisis.

“Go home Gota,” local TV channels showed protesters screaming. Tear gas and water cannons were fired after crowds broke protective barricades, while people pelted stones at the police, the Daily Mirror reported on its website.

Data published earlier Thursday showed inflation accelerated to about 19% in March and authorities extended power cuts to as long as 13 hours a day as supplies of diesel run out and the government lacks the dollars to pay for imports.

Rajapaksa is seeking a loan from the International Monetary Fund and is simultaneously talking to countries including China, India and Bangladesh for bilateral aid, to ease the crisis. Sri Lanka has raised interest rates, devalued the rupee and reduced stock-trading hours in a bid to preserve electricity and foreign currency.

Sri Lanka, whose trade deficit doubled to $1.1 billion in December, had about $2.3 billion of foreign-exchange reserves in February and faces a $1 billion dollar bond repayment in July.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.