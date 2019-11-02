(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong police fired multiple rounds of tear gas at protesters who rallied for a 22nd consecutive weekend despite authorities denying them a permit to gather.

Riot police were seen on a soccer field at Victoria Park, where pro-democracy candidates for upcoming district council elections held campaign events in the vicinity. The park, near the shopping district of Causeway Bay, was the venue for several peaceful rallies in recent months.

Thousands had gathered in the area. Tension built up as police repeatedly issued verbal warnings telling protesters they were participating in an unauthorized assembly and that they were violating a ban on face masks.

Black-clad demonstrators built barricades using miscellaneous objects, including metal barriers and a goalpost from the park.

