(Bloomberg) -- Singer Adele has postponed her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace just a day before she was due to take to the stage.

In a tearful Instagram post, the star said planning for the event had been “absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid,” and dates would be rescheduled.

“Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid, they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show and I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted, I’m gutted. And I’m sorry it’s so last minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time.”

The singer was due to perform her “Weekends With Adele” show every Friday and Saturday from Jan. 21 until April 16. Tickets had been selling on the secondary market for up to $30,000, according to media reports.

A message on the Ticketmaster website Friday read: “The event organizer has had to postpone your event. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date.” Several fans took to Twitter to complain that canceling the show so late in the day had left them out of pocket.

