(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG started cutting hundreds of jobs at its investment bank in London on Monday morning as the German lender embarks on its most aggressive restructuring plan yet.

Staff were seen leaving the building in the City of London with thick white envelopes detailing their layoff packages. Earlier, they queued up inside the office to learn their fate from human resources, according to Deutsche Bank employees who spoke to Bloomberg News, asking not to be identified.

Some former traders looked visibly shaken and were crying as they left. A few headed to the nearby Balls Brothers restaurant and bar.

Inside the office, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing was in attendance as the cuts got underway. A black Mercedes could be seen leaving the building following a lengthy conference call he led on the extent of the bank’s overhaul.

London houses around 7,000 of Deutsche Bank’s U.K. employees and is the hub for the German’s lender’s investment bank, which is bearing the brunt of the cuts. Earlier in the day, equities teams from Sydney to Mumbai were among those losing their jobs as part of Sewing’s plan to cut 18,000 positions to reverse a slide in profitability.

The layoffs come during a gloomy summer for banking jobs in the U.K. capital, as Brexit collides with beleaguered investment banking returns to produce thousands of job losses.

“It’s a bad time to be looking for a job with the normal summer lull and generally poor market conditions,” said Joseph Leung, managing partner at Aubreck Leung, a London financial services executive search firm. “That said, the Deutsche people could be attractive as they are effectively ‘free agents,’ as they will likely be getting their stock and won’t have any notice period so can start straightaway.”

