(Bloomberg) -- Sydney’s international airport was home to tearful embraces and emotional reunions early Monday as Australia’s border opened for the first time since March 2020.

Vaccinated overseas travelers entering the two biggest states, New South Wales and Victoria, no longer need to quarantine on arrival, while millions of Australians living on the country’s east coast can finally leave their home soil without a permit.

The milestone dismantles of one of the world’s most-stringent -- and controversial -- border controls of the health crisis. The restriction domestically shackled an entire population, though helped keep Australia’s Covid death toll to less than 1,800.

“This day has been a long time coming,” Qantas Airways Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said. “It’s been very challenging time for our international crew, with many of them stood down since March 2020.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.