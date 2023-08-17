Tech heavyweights dragged on U.S. benchmarks with stocks poised to extend a slump into a third day, a global bond market selloff intensified.

The S&P 500 erased early gains, the equities gauge has closed below a closely-watched technical level twice this week. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5 per cent with Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. weighing on the large-cap growth index. While many investors had believed that the Federal Reserve was done raising interest rates, that’s no longer a sure thing after minutes from last meeting suggested officials are considering tighter policy.

Data showing the labour market remains healthy did little to change the narrative Thursday. Investors will be turning to the Jackson Hole conference in Wyoming next week to gauge Fed sentiment.

“This week’s data hasn’t given them any reason to let their guard down,” said Mike Loewengart at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office. “With housing starts, retail sales, and jobless claims all reinforcing the picture of a robust economy, another rate hike can’t be ruled out, even if the Fed remains on hold next month.”

The moves across bond markets have been sharp and swift this week. The 10-year Treasury yield rose as much as six basis points to 4.31 per cent on Thursday, approaching the highest level since 2007. Japan’s 20-year bond yield surged after a debt auction drew tepid investor demand.

“The narrative of aggressive rate cuts and inflation falling flat doesn’t exist anymore,” Aneeka Gupta, director of macroeconomic research at WisdomTree, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We’re likely to see bond yields trading higher for longer.”

Treasuries have been a key driver of the global debt selloff as resilience of the world’s largest economy defies expectations that a run of U.S. Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes would spark a recession. In the UK, the surge in gilt yields comes after sticky inflation and strong wage data boosted investor bets that the Bank of England will need to raise interest rates further to 6 per cent and keep them high for longer.

CHINA WEIGHS

China also continued to weigh on sentiment. The picture emerging from property agents and private data providers suggest the slump in the real estate market may be worse than official reports show. These figures show existing-home prices falling at least 15 per cent in prime neighborhoods of major metropolitan areas like Shanghai and Shenzhen.

China ramped up its efforts to stem losses in its currency on Thursday by offering the most forceful guidance since October through its daily reference rate for the managed currency. Authorities told state-owned banks to step up intervention in the currency market this week, in a push to prevent a surge in yuan volatility, according to people familiar with the matter.

“Equity markets are currently faced with two headwinds — first, real rates are surging again, as the US economy is showing numbers consistent with an economic recovery,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro research at Lombard Odier Asset Management. “Second, China is starting to emit dire signals that must remind investors of the awful summer 2015, with a troubled housing market and shadow banking system.”

Elsewhere, Brent crude halted a three-day drop, trading up one per cent at US$84.25 per barrel. Gold edged up after closing below $1,900 an ounce for the first time since March.

Key events this week

Eurozone CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:43 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to $1.0891

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to $1.2755

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 146.06 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.2 per cent to $28,296.31

Ether fell 1.8 per cent to $1,776

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.30 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.70 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.74 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8 per cent to $80.84 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,923.80 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.