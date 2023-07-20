U.S. equities and Treasuries fell Thursday as investors digested a round of disappointing tech earnings and fresh signs of labour-market resiliency that could support another hike in interest rates this year.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 2.3 per cent, with Netflix Inc. notching its biggest decline of the year after a disappointing revenue forecast. Tesla Inc. slid after profitability shrank in the second quarter. And the yield on 10-year Treasuries rose 10 basis points as an unexpected drop in weekly initial jobless claims prompted traders to price in higher odds of a quarter-point rate hike beyond the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week.

The losses are hitting the pause button on this year’s blistering stock rally that’s seen the S&P 500 rise 18 per cent, and the Nasdaq 100 gain 41 per cent, against a shaky economic outlook during the Fed’s aggressive tightening campaign.

“In the last 24 hours alone there has been talk of a worsening of the conflict in Ukraine, a further slowdown in China and major U.S. banks facing significant real estate losses,” Lewis Grant, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, wrote in a note. “Each of these threats, along with uncountable unknowns, has the potential to halt the sentiment rebound in its tracks.”

On Wednesday, wheat prices had surged following an escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had reported a plunge in profits. And early Thursday, China had stepped up its support for the yuan amid a ramp up in rhetoric to bolster business confidence.

Against such a backdrop, returns on the back of a handful of tech stocks are “overdone” and may be the precursor to a downturn, Aegon Asset Management strategist Cameron McCrimmon warned.

“The breadth of returns on the S&P 500 has become increasingly narrow, driven by a few mega-cap tech stocks on AI optimism, which is a classic sign of an ageing bull,” McCrimmon wrote in a note.

The sentiment was echoed by Louise Goudy Willmering, a partner at Crewe Advisors.

“To be just driven simply by a few names in technology is not great,” Goudy Willmering said by phone. “Earnings will definitely determine where we go from here as we look into the third and fourth quarters.”

In Europe, tech stocks including ASML Holding NV slumped after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. cut its outlook despite the boom in AI development. Meanwhile, equities in Asia including Japan, Hong Kong and mainland China fell.

Elsewhere, the dollar reversed losses to trade stronger against major peers. Gold declined and the price of oil wavered.

Key events this week:

Japan CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent as of 4:01 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.6 per cent to $1.1131

The British pound fell 0.6 per cent to $1.2864

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 140.09 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7 per cent to $29,754.13

Ether fell 0.6 per cent to $1,887.87

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 3.85 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.49 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.28 per cent

Commodities