Stocks fell after disappointing US economic data while a profit warning from Snap Inc. weighed on technology shares. Bonds climbed.

While the S&P 500 came off session lows amid gains in defensive industries like utilities and consumer staples, tech continued drag down the gauge. The Snapchat owner tumbled by a record 40 per cent, leading losses in companies that rely on digital advertising. Homebuilders slumped after a disappointing report on new US home sales. Separate data showed business activity softened.

Treasury yields plunged as traders sought haven assets, while dialing back the expected pace of Federal Reserve hikes. The two-year yield fell as much as 16 basis points to 2.46 per cent. Money-market traders priced in about 135 basis points of Fed hikes over the central bank’s next three policy meetings, down from about 141 basis points at Monday’s close.

Equities have been volatile as investors assess the outlook for monetary policy, inflation and the impact of China’s strict COVID policies on the global economy. Minutes on Wednesday of the most recent Fed rate-setting meeting will give markets insight into the US central bank’s tightening path.

“The market is moving its focus -- and has been for the last month or so -- from inflation concerns to growth concerns,” said Ellen Hazen, chief market strategist at FL Putnam. “The market is reflecting the uncertainty that investors see about whether or not the Fed is going to successfully engineer a fast landing, i.e. growth will be OK, or whether the Fed will tip us into recession, in which case growth will not be OK.”

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision Wednesday

FOMC minutes Wednesday

ECB publishes its Financial Stability Review Wednesday

Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims Thursday

US core PCE price index; personal income and spending; wholesale inventories; University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.5 per cent as of 12:08 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.0745

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.2546

The Japanese yen rose 1 per cent to 126.65 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 11 basis points to 2.74 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.97 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 1.89 per cent

Commodities