As traders pared their bets on the pace of tightening by the Federal Reserve, stocks headed toward another record and Treasury yields tumbled.

Technology and retail shares drove gains in the S&P 500, while the Nasdaq 100 extended its rally into a ninth straight day -- set for the longest winning streak since December. A bullish outlook from chip giant Qualcomm Inc. added to signs the industry crunch is easing. Short-maturity Treasury yields headed for their biggest daily declines this year, led by the U.K. bond market, after the Bank of England defied expectations by keeping interest rates on hold.

“We thought that the extent of market pricing for Fed hikes really around the middle of next year was awfully full, and that should come down,” Mark Cabana, head of U.S. rates strategy at Bank of America Global Research told Bloomberg Television. “It has come down, especially with the Bank of England guidance that we have received.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a start to a reduction in bond purchases Wednesday, but said officials can be patient on raising rates. Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest since March 2020, pointing to fewer dismissals amid strong demand for labor. The data precede Friday’s employment report, which is forecast to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 450,000 in October.

“So far this week we’ve gotten pretty good news on the labor market front,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “With the Fed starting to take a step back from their accommodative stance, in aggregate, this could stand as another proof point of solid gains when it comes our economic recovery.”

Some other corporate highlights:

AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. will delay their rollout of fast 5G service on some airwaves after U.S. aviation regulators raised concerns it might interfere with aircraft electronics, federal officials said.

Ford Motor Co. is aiming to cut its borrowing costs by more than half as it repurchases US$5 billion in junk-rated debt and seeks to set a path to return to an investment-grade credit rating.

Moderna Inc. jolted the market with sales and earnings that badly missed analysts’ estimates as it lowered its forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales.

Here are some events to watch this week:

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 12:39 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.1545

The British pound fell 1.3 per cent to US$1.3504

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 113.71 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 1.53 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to -0.23 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 13 basis points to 0.94 per cent

Commodities