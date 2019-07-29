TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed lower to start a busy week with investors focused on an expected interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.87 points at 16,492.17 points, led lower by technology and the key energy sector.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.90 points at 27,221.35. The S&P 500 index was down 4.89 points at 3,020.97, while the Nasdaq composite was down 36.88 points at 8,293.33.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.99 cents US, up compared with Friday's average of 75.86 cents US.

The September crude contract was up 67 cents at US$56.87 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 3.4 cents at US$2.12 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$1.10 at US$1,420.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 3.25 cents at US$2.72 a pound.