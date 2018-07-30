Tech exodus puts stocks US$300B in the red over 3 days

McCreath: Keep your eyes on growth vs. value for FAANG stocks

The rush to get out of U.S. tech stocks entered its third day Monday as concerns mounted over how the storied FAANG bloc will fare amid rising interest rates and slower growth.

All of the FAANGs retreated, with Facebook Inc. (FB.O) sinking 3.3 per cent and Netflix Inc. (NFLX.O) falling as much as 5.3 per cent. The FANG index retreated 2.1 per cent, widening its three-day loss to 8.6 per cent. This compares with a 1.2 per cent loss for the S&P 500 over the same time.

Investors have been bailing from the space since the Facebook’s earnings hit July 25, prompting the biggest market-cap decline in U.S. history. Market darlings since the 2016 presidential election, the group of tech megacaps has seen investors heading for exits with the advance seen as having gone too far, too fast.

“Sentiment is turning sour in FANG, especially after earnings,” Michael Antonelli, an institutional equity sales trader and managing director at Robert W. Baird & Co, said in an email. “They are dragging the Nasdaq 100 down by its feet.”

The selloff has widened losses in the S&P 500 Information Technology Index to 5.1 per cent, the biggest three-day retreat since March. The rout erased US$240 billion from the market capitalization of the S&P 500 Information Technology Index to US$6.3 trillion, from US$6.6 trillion before Facebook reported a miss on its user growth.

The Nasdaq 100 Index retreated 1.4 per cent on Monday, widening its two-day loss to 2.8 per cent, while the largest exchange-traded fund tracking the index lost 0.9 per cent. Investors pulled US$1.4 billion from the ETF last week in the biggest withdrawal in seven weeks.