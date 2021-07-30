(Bloomberg) -- U.S. technology companies’ advertising revenue surged in the second quarter, topping analysts’ expectations as businesses continued to shift marketing budgets to their online platforms.

Check out ad sales trends for some of the biggest U.S. internet players here:

Click here to see the Bloomberg Intelligence dashboard for ad revenue.

Notes: Amazon numbers are from the company’s Other segment, which is mostly advertising. The tables will be updated when additional companies report.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.