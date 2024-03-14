(Bloomberg) -- Big Tech platforms face a grilling from European Union regulators over their readiness to deal with potential pitfalls arising from generative AI tools.

The European Commission will fire off a series of requests for information to Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., X, Snapchat and TikTok under the EU’s flagship Digital Services Act, according to EU officials on Thursday.

The EU will also open a formal probe into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s AliExpress into concerns of online consumer protection. LinkedIn Corp. will separately also get a request for information on the possible use of sensitive data for advertising purposes, EU officials said.

The DSA gives regulators unprecedented powers to take action against major tech companies for how they handle content on their platforms. It empowers watchdogs to levy fines of as much as 6% of annual sales, or ban repeat offenders from the EU.

EU regulators in December opened their first formal probe under the DSA into Elon Musk’s X to establish possible breaches in the way the platform handles illegal content and disinformation. They followed up with a second investigation last month into ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok into its alleged failure to protect minors who use the video-sharing platform.

AliExpress is among marketplaces, alongside Amazon.com Inc.’s platform, that had already been designated under the rules, having met the criteria of having at least 45 million monthly active users in the bloc.

The EU singled out 19 online platforms and search engines last year as large entities worthy of scrutiny and has been quizzing them for information. The EU has since also added three porn sites and is set to add fast-fashion firm Shein, Bloomberg reported earlier.

Aside from the DSA, the EU moved ahead this week with its AI Act, intended to address worries about bias, privacy and other risks from the rapidly evolving technology.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.