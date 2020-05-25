(Bloomberg) -- Silicon Valley’s main data-protection watchdog in Europe came under attack from one of the region’s leading privacy advocates for taking too long to wrap up probes into Facebook Inc. and its Instagram and WhatsApp units.

Max Schrems’s group Noyb in an open letter on Monday called on European Union authorities to “take action” against the Irish Data Protection Commission, which has yet to issue any significant fines two years after strict EU rules empowered the regulator to levy hefty penalties for serious privacy violations.

The letter comes just days after the Irish authority said it’s edging closer to delivering its first major sanctions under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation after finalizing a draft decision in a probe concerning Twitter Inc. and completing a further procedural step in a separate probe concerning WhatsApp.

“With about 10,000 complaints in two years and no fines at all against private actors, it is obvious that Ireland does not effectively implement EU law,” Schrems’s group said in the letter.

The Irish authority didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular office hours.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.