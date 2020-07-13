(Bloomberg) -- Google, Microsoft and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce backed a lawsuit by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology over the Trump administration’s order banning foreign students from the country if their universities are not offering in-person instruction.

The court filing Monday by the companies and business group backs a lawsuit challenging the July 6 directive as “invalid” due to its failure to follow administrative procedure. The companies said the government did not consider the harm to businesses and economy that would result from “the loss of the tens of billions of dollars that international students contribute to U.S. GDP each year” or the role played by international students in helping American businesses lead the world in innovation.

