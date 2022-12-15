(Bloomberg) -- Trade groups that represent Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google said they asked the US Supreme Court to overturn a Texas law that would sharply restrict the editorial discretion of social media companies.

The appeal by NetChoice LLC and the Computer & Communications Industry Association contends the Texas law violates the First Amendment by forcing social media companies to disseminate what they see as harmful speech and putting platforms at risk of being overrun by spam and bullying.

The law “would wreak havoc by requiring transformational change to websites’ operations,” the groups argued. The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the law in September but left the measure on hold to allow time for an appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Texas law bars social media platforms with more than 50 million users from discriminating on the basis of viewpoint. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other Republicans say the law is needed to protect conservative voices from being silenced.

The appeal adds a new layer to a Supreme Court term that could reshape the legal rules for online content. The justices are already considering opening social media companies to lawsuits over the targeted recommendations they make to users.

In addition, the high court may say as early as January whether it will to review a new Florida law that would regulate social media companies. That law, backed by former President Donald Trump, includes a requirement that platforms give a “thorough rationale” for every content-moderation decision they make.

The new case is NetChoice v. Paxton.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.